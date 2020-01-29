National 2020 Census update 

The National 2020 Census Day is just around the corner – only 65 days away. The following is an update on what the residents of the Qualla Boundary, can expect:

The 2020 Census has already begun in Alaska and will begin soon in other areas in February. The process will begin with group quarters such as: nursing homes, children’s homes, jails, prisons, etc. Opportunities for employment with the 2020 Census will run until July. Pay rate is $17.00 per hour plus mileage .58 per mile. Opportunities for full-time and part-time employment are available. To apply go to 2020census.gov/jobs to apply.

How will the 2020 Census work?

By mid-March households will receive official 2020 Census information (not at your post office box). By April 1, every home should have received an invitation to participate in the census. In this information you will find a Census ID Number. You will be instructed to go to the census website, enter the ID Number, and complete the 2020 Census form. Keep in mind that everyone in your household must be counted. Young children (ages 0-4) are the most undercounted members of the population. Please include them. They count.

You can respond online, by phone, or by mail.

If you do not respond after receiving the first notice. You will receive another reminder with a Census ID Number. Once again, you will be encouraged to respond online, by phone, or by mail.

If you do not respond after the second notice you will receive a paper form at your home, which you can complete and mail back to the census bureau. It will also include a Census ID Number, so if you chose not to submit the paper form you can still respond online or by phone.

If you still do not respond to these efforts, then you can expect a visit from a census worker. Official Census workers should always identify themselves as an employee of the US Census Bureau. No one from the Census Bureau should ask for your social security number, money or a donation, anything on behalf of a political party, credit card, or banking information. If they do, then this is a scam. Please report this to the US Census Bureau immediately!

Each year, the federal government distributes hundreds of billions of dollars to states and communities based on Census Bureau data. The Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians receives 10 percent in federal funding with some tribal programs receiving 70 to 100 percent in federal funds – Cherokee Central Schools receives 70 percent and Cherokee Indian Hospital 32 percent.

The 2020 Census Cherokee Committee will be hosting a 2020 Census “Kick-Off” Event on Thursday, April 2 beginning at 11 a.m. at the Cherokee Indian Fairgrounds. Committee members will be available to assist individuals with responding to the census and answering any questions they may have. T-shirts will be given to those who show proof of participating in the 2020 Census. Community Garden Kits will also be given out by the EBCI Extension Center.

This information is submitted by the 2020 Census Cherokee Complete Count Committee. If you have any questions on the census or employment opportunities please contact any of the following committee members: Tammy Jackson, EBCI Cooperative Extension Center; Kim Smith, Census Bureau regional representative; Zena Rattler, Snowbird Library and Cherokee County; Adam Lambert, Qualla Boundary Public Library); Hope Huskey, Sequoyah Fund; Judith Welch, SW Council Agency on Aging; Melanie Lambert and Nakeysha Welch, Tribal Enrollment; William Maney, Tribal Childcare; Lisa Parker, BIA/Realty Office; Tamara Jackson, Tribal Housing; Kelsey Jackson, EOC Public Safety; Heather Owle and Stephanie Maney, EBCI Communications; and Jessica Winchester, Tammie Welch, Amanda Moore, Kelsey Owle, Cherokee Central Schools.

Info: Visit the group’s Facebook page at: Census 2020 EBCI or go to 2020census.gov

– 2020 Census Cherokee Complete Count Committee release