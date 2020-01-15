Mouse (Deborah Anne) Thompson – obituary

Mouse (Deborah Anne) Thompson, 46, of Cherokee, passed away Monday, Jan. 13, 2020 at 11 a.m.

She was preceded in death by her father, Dan Thompson and grandparents and other family members.

Mouse is survived by her mother, Sandy Sneed (Hill); children, Allison, Erin, and Stevie Ray; brothers and sisters, Ronni Via, Jeff Thompson, Will Thompson, Hillane Lambert (Sam), Sally Penick (Freddie), Cub Sneed (Carlene), Paul Sneed (Robin) and Lisa Weatherford (Eddie); grandchildren, Joslynn, Tucker, Lila Mae, Bailey, Landyn; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

She had many friends and never met a stranger. She was Nanny to her grandchildren and Auntie Mouse to all other children.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at the Cherokee United Methodist Church. Rev. John Ferree will officiate with burial in the Thompson Family Cemetery.

She will be taken to the church at 5 p.m. Thursday by Crisp Funeral Home to await the hour of service.