Mildred Smith – obituary

Mildred Smith, 87, of Cherokee, was welcomed into the arms of God Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020. A native of Swain County, she was the daughter of the late Alvin and Nancy Griffin Myers and wife of the late Wesley Smith, Jr.

She was a member of Sawmill Hill Freewill Baptist Church.

Mildred was preceded in death by two children, April Kirkland, Tammy Raines; five grandchildren, Millie Davis, Wesley Hughey, Amy Norwood, Jennifer Hilliard, Lou Raines, Jr.; and two great grandchildren, Jonathan Davis and Chase Norwood.

She is survived by her children, Furman Smith and wife Melinda, Nancy Teague and husband Kenneth, Tom Smith and the late Connie Smith, Alvin Smith and the late Hessie Smith, Monnie Maney and husband Bobby, Donna Mann and husband Mark, Sammy Crowe and wife Tonya, Ruthie Griggs and husband Ricky; 28 grandchildren; 44 great grandchildren; and 20 great great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday in the chapel of Crisp Funeral Home. Revs. Mark Mann and Travis Watkins will officiate with burial in the Birdtown Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.