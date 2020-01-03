Louwanda Jean Bryant – obituary

Louwanda Jean Bryant, 83, wife of the late Charles Junior Bryant, of Ladson, passed away peacefully at her residence on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020.

Louwanda was born in Cherokee on May 11, 1936. She was the daughter of Jack and Mary Jackson and a proud member of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians. Louwanda was a professional educator 36 years. She taught at Ladson Elementary School for over 30 years. She was an avid reader and loved her gameshows. She loved baking and cooking for her family. She was also known as a mentor to many, particularly to friends of her children. Louwanda was a graduate of Radford University.

She is survived by her children, Charles Dwayne Bryant (Christine), Michael Dean Bryant (Holly) and Dawn Charlene Bryant Crowley (Michael); her sister, Barbara Jackson Robie; seven grandchildren and two great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Junior Bryant and 11 brothers and sisters.

The relatives and friends of Mrs. Louwanda Jean Bryant are invited to attend her Funeral Service at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, at Parks Funeral Home Chapel, 130 West 1st North Street, Summerville, SC 29483. Burial will follow in Plantation Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 4 at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to the CMT (Charcot-Marie-Toothe) Foundation or to the American Heart Association. Arrangements by PARKS FUNERAL HOME, 130 West 1st North Street, Summerville, SC 29483. www.parksfuneralhome.com.