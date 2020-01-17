LETTER TO THE EDITOR: What next? 

As I watched January Council I was very disappointed by a comment made by the Painttown Council member when he referred to the Police Commission as barking dogs. There is nowhere in the Council House nor the Qualla Boundary where enrolled members should be referred to as dogs. You are an elected official by the Painttown Community, and they are good people.

Signed,

An Enrolled Member of the Eastern Band

(Name withheld at author’s request to the EBCI Editorial Board)