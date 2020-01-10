Lane closures continue on Park roads for tree removal Work

Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials remind visitors that single-lane and area closures will continue to affect several park roads through Friday, March 27 for tree removal work. Closures are necessary to ensure the safety of motorists and tree-removal crews along the park’s narrow roadways during the work.

Single-lane closures will be implemented on the Spur through January 24. Wears Cove Gap Road will be fully closed from January 29 through January 30. Single-lane closures will be implemented for short durations on Newfound Gap Road, Cherokee Orchard Road, Gatlinburg Bypass, Little River Road, Foothills Parkway West, and Lakeview Drive as well as the developed areas in Deep Creek, Cades Cove, Elkmont, and Smokemont through March 27.

All tree removal work involving single-lane closures will occur from 6 a.m. on Mondays to noon on Fridays throughout the work period, excluding federal holidays. The work schedule is subject to change due to weather or other unplanned delays.

For more information about temporary road closures, please visit the park website atwww.nps.gov/grsm or follow SmokiesRoadsNPS on Twitter.

– National Park Service release