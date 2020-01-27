Jon Edward Owle – obituary

Jon Edward Owle was resourceful in meeting the many challenges he faced in life. On Jan. 23, 2020, the Rubella virus that caused his deafness at birth ended his life. Born in 1963, Jon missed getting the protection that the Measles, Mumps and Rubella vaccine gives now.

Jon lived independently until 2011 and had many friends in Bryson City and Cherokee. He attended the N.C. School for the Deaf and graduated from the Montana School for the Deaf and Blind. He was a faithful member of the Whittier United Methodist Church, and a citizen of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians.

Jon’s passions included family, following the weather all over the world, Garfield the Cat, his cars and eating out.

He is survived by his mother and stepfather, Gwen and Ben Bushyhead; sisters, Rebecca Owl Morgan (Robert) of Albuquerque, N.M. and Shana Condill (Charles) of Reston, Va.; and one brother, Mikael David Owl of Cherokee. Jon adored his nephew and niece Benjamin and Ayla Condill. Lisa Dixon worked with Jon to keep him connected to his community for many years and he knew her as Helper Lisa.

He is predeceased by his father and stepmother, Johnson Lee and Missy Owle as well as his grandparents, Lee and Bennie Clampitt.

A memorial service will be held at the Whittier United Methodist Church on Friday, Jan. 31, at 11a.m. with Reverend Jo Schonewolf and Rev. Dr. Ben Bushyhead officiating. The family invites everyone to join them after the service for receiving friends and sharing a meal.

A private burial will be held at the Euchella Cemetery at a site next to his grandparents. Jon visited the cemetery often and requested this as his resting place.