Fred Bradley Jr.  – obituary

Fred Bradley Jr. 72, of the Painttown Community, went home to be with the Lord Friday, Jan. 3, 2020. A native of Cherokee, he was the son of the late Fred Bradley Sr. and Elzina Tramper Bradley. In addition to his parents, he is also preceded in death by sisters, Doris Elzina Queen, and Bessie E. Owle; brothers, Richard Youngdeer, Henry James Bradley Sr.; and one son, Henry James Bradley Jr.

He had been a member of Old Antioch Baptist Church since 1992. He was a U.S. Marine Veteran having served in the Vietnam Era.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Kina Bradley; sons, Greg Bradley, Jason Bradley and wife Sharon, Freddie Youngdeer, and Wilson Sneed all of Cherokee; grandchildren, Nyasha Bradley, Greg Bradley, Jacie Bradley, Kathleen Long, Mack Long, Owen Taylor, Stephen McCoy, Keanan Bradley, Logan Bradley, Brayden Bradley, Marcus Wolfe, and Toby Keith McCoy all of Cherokee; one brother, Homer Bradley of Cherokee; and sisters Sharon Littlejohn, Elise Maldonado, and Sarah Bradley of Cherokee.

Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 7 at Old Antioch Baptist Church. Revs. Dewayne (Bear) Lambert, Ben Reed, and Patrick Odell will officiate with burial in the Bradley Family Cemetery.

Fred will be taken back to the Church at 5 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 6 to await the hour of service.