 Cora Carolyn Littlejohn – obituary

Cora Carolyn Littlejohn, 66 years young, of Cherokee, passed away at Mission Memorial Hospital on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020. She will be greeted in Heaven by her father, Luke Littlejohn; mother, Lydia Driver Littlejohn; a brother, Calvin Littlejohn; and her sisters, Emily Biddle and Catherine Reagan.

Carolyn, as she was lovingly known as, is survived by her daughter, Lisa Queen- Bird (Steve); son, John Littlejohn (Dawn); grandsons, John Queen, Tom Queen, Dakota Ward, and Mark Ballard; granddaughters, Nyla Queen and Alexis Armachain; brother, McKinley Littlejohn; sister, Koula Littlejohn; along with her good friend, Wahnetah Miller. Carolyn’s memory will also be carried forward by her special nephews, Tony Baloney Alonzo and Bug Taylor, along Rudy, known by others as Ruthy.

Carolyn was a fluent Cherokee speaker as well as a traditional basket maker. She loved spending time with her family and friends, especially when it came to spoiling her grandchildren with her love and humor. Carolyn loved to make people laugh and had a one of a kind sense of humor that those who know her loved. She was a one of a kind woman. God broke the mold when he made this wonderful, funny woman that will be missed and forever loved. She enjoyed watching Jeremy Lin hoop it up in basketball, that was her favorite basketball player. Carolyn also a fan of football and the Atlanta Braves. In her younger days, she was a fierce athlete that enjoyed playing basketball and volleyball.

Visitation will be at Rock Springs Baptist Church on Sunday, Jan. 5 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Funeral services will follow on Monday, Jan. 6 at 12 p.m. with Pastor Greg Morgan and Pastor James “Bo” Parris officiating. Internment will be at Littlejohn Cemetery, located across from Bluewing Bridge. Pallbearers will be Howard “Junebug” Taylor, Tony Alonzo, Tony “Little Tony” Bernhisel, Leander “Mater” Silva, Oscar “Jr” Silva, and Alex Michua along with friends.

Long House Funeral Homes assisted with arrangements.