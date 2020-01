Cherokee Tribal Court Docket for Jan. 17

This is a criminal docket date for the Cherokee Tribal Court. All of the defendants listed have only been charged with the crimes/offenses listed and should be considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

BOTTCHENBAUGH JR., RICHARD JAMES DOB:1/22/1974 20CR0149- DV- ASSAULT WITH DEADLY WEAPON 20CR0150- DV- ASSAULT ON FEMALE NO BOND NA

DOB:1/22/1974 BROWNING, DAVID WILLIAM DOB: 5/9/1984 19CR2097- LARCENY 19CR2098- FALSE PRETENSES 19CR2099- REC./POSS. STOLEN PROPERTY 30,000.00 UNSEC. FOX

LAMBERT, BIRDIE DOB: 6/4/1986 19CR1715- INTOXCIATED AND DISRUPTIVE IN PUBLIC 19CR1716- ASSAULT ON LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICER 19CR1717- ASSAULT ON LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICER 19CR1718- RESISTING LAWFUL ARREST 19CR1719- INJURING PUBLIC PROPERTY 19CR1720- OBSTRUCTING GOVERNMENTAL FUNCTIONS 15,000. SEC. FTA ATT:

MCCOY, MILDRED DOB: 12/31/1970 19CR1836- DRUGS: POSS. CON. SUB. SCH. 1 19CR1837- DRUGS: POSS. OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA 19CR1838- PROVIDING/POSSESSING CONTRABAND 5,000 SEC. FTA SMITH

RICO, HEATHER DOB: 1/18/1994 20CR0154- SPECIAL DV 20CR0155- CHILD ABUSE IN SECOND DEGREE NO BOND ATTN:

SUTTON JR., JOHN DOB: 10/4/1996 20CR0156- ASSAULT ON FEMALE 20CR0157- ASSAULT ON A FEMALE 20CR0158- DISORDERLY CONDUCT 20CR0111- SIMPLE POSS. MARIJUANA NO BOND ATT:

SWAYNEY, DANNY DOB: 8/11/1977 19CR1442- DRUGS: POSS. CON. SUB. SCH. 2 FTA 7,500. SEC. D. MOORE

SWAYNEY, NATASHA DOB: 6/6/1984 18CR2241- DRIVING WHILE REVOKED 18CR2265- DRUGS: SELL/POSS. SCH. 1 18CR2153- DRIVING WHILE REVOKED 5,000 CASH PHILLIPS

TEESATESKIE, BENNIE DOB: 2/13/1979 19CR0937- PROBATION VIOLATION- DRUGS: POSS. CON. SUB. NO BOND J. MOORE ON UNDERLYING

TOINEETA, STORM DOB:2/23/1989 19CR1778- FALSE PRETENSES PERSONAL RECOG. KARLA WOOD

TRAMPER, DUSTIN DOB: 11/30/1988 DRUGS: POSS. CON. SUB. SCH. 1 5,000 SEC. WAIVED

WALKINGSTICK, ANDREA DOB: 3/28/1979 20CR0153- CHILD ABUSE IN SECOND DEGREE NO BOND ATTN:

WOLF, BRITTANY LYNN DOB: 10/2/1995 18CR0640- OBSTRUCTING GOVERNMENTAL FUNCTIONS 15CR1590- SIMPLE ASSAULT (NEVER ARRAIGNED)? NO BOND JACKSON

WOLFE, THOMAS EDWARD DOB: 3/15/1983 19CR1957- SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS PERSONAL RECOG. KARLA WOOD

WOLFE, VICTOR JASON DOB: 12/4/1972 19CR0494- REVOKED LICENSE 19CR1554- DOMESTIC VIOLENCE-FEAR OF PHYSICAL HARM KITE