BULL RIDING: Final riders announced for Team USA Eagles and Wolves ahead of 2020 PBR Global Cup USA

PUEBLO, Colo. – Ahead of the 2020 WinStar World Casino and Resort PBR Global Cup USA, presented by Monster Energy, the final riders set to defend home soil as members of Team USA Eagles and Wolves at the event akin to the “Olympics of bull riding” have been announced.

The fourth edition of the PBR Global Cup, the only nation vs. nation bull riding competition, will make its second stop at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Feb. 15-16, 2020. The new team tournament debuted in Edmonton, Alberta, in November 2017, visited Sydney, Australia, in June 2018, and most recently stopped in Arlington this past February.

Led by head coach Justin McBride (Whitesboro, Texas) and assistant J.W. Hart (Overbrook, Oklahoma), Team USA Eagles will be completed by Matt Triplett (Columbia Falls, Montana), Dalton Kasel (Muleshoe, Texas) and six-time PRCA World Champion Sage Kimzey (Strong City, Oklahoma).

Team USA Eagles also revealed an injury replacement, with Cody Teel (Kountze, Texas) to compete in place of Chase Outlaw (Hamburg, Arkansas), currently sidelined for six months after undergoing the fourth reconstructive shoulder surgery of his career in December 2019.

McBride and Hart elected to not name an alternate.

Triplett, Kasel, Kimzey and Teel will join two-time PBR World Champion Jess Lockwood (Volborg, Montana) and 2016 PBR World Champion Cooper Davis (Jasper, Texas) already selected to Team USA Eagles.

Under the leadership of first-time head coach Ted Nuce (Stephenville, Texas) and returning assistant Mike “Bo” Vocu (Oglala Lakota – Kyle, S.D.), Cody Jesus (Navajo – Window Rock, Ariz.), Colten Jesse (Potawatomi – Konawa, Okla.), Cannon Cravens (Cherokee – Porum, Okla.) and alternate Wyatt Rogers (Cherokee – Coweta, Okla.) will complete Team USA Wolves.

The already announced Wolves include: Ryan Dirteater (Cherokee – Hulbert, Okla.), Stetson Lawrence (Chippewa and Sioux – Williston, N.D.) and Keyshawn Whitehorse (Navajo – McCracken Springs, Utah).

For Team USA Eagles, while the quartet of new additions have only made a collective four appearances at past PBR Global Cups, they are arguably four of the hottest riders competing when examining the final months of 2019 and initial events of the 2020 season.

For the Wolves, Jesus, Jesse and Cravens will make their second-consecutive appearance for the all Native American contingent, while alternate Rogers is preparing to make his debut on the global bull riding stage.

In 2019, Jesus, who was a top contender for the year’s Rookie of the Year honor, finished a career-best No. 20 in the world, capped by a ninth-place result at his debut PBR World Finals. He was a key contributor for the Wolves at the 2019 PBR Global Cup USA, going 2-for-3 in their third-place campaign.

