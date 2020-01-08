Bids are being accepted for 2020 EBCI pageant crowns 

2020 Miss Cherokee Crown

• 9” high, EBCI seal in center (seal must have all wording)

• Use any colors/design for personal touch

• Must present design and type of beads that will be used on the crown to the Board. Bid will not be accepted without presentation of design.

2020 Teen Miss Cherokee Crown

• 8” high, EBCI seal in center (seal must have all wording)

• Use any colors/design for personal touch

• Must present design and type of beads that will be used on the crown to the Board. Bid will not be accepted without presentation of design.

2020 Junior Miss Cherokee Crown

• 7” high, EBCI seal in center (seal must have all wording)

• Use any colors/design for personal touch

• Must present design and type of beads that will be used on the crown to the Board. Bid will not be accepted without presentation of design.

2020 Little Miss Cherokee Crown

• 5” high, EBCI seal in center (seal must have all wording)

• Use any colors/design for personal touch

• Must present design and type of beads that will be used on the crown to the Board. Bid will not be accepted without presentation of design.

Bidders must be prepared to present designs to the Board on Monday, Jan. 27 at 5 p.m. at the Chief Joyce Dugan Cultural Arts Center. Info: Yona Wade 554-5032, Mollie Grant 359-6430 or email cherokeepageantboard@gmail.com

– Cherokee Pageant Board