Betty Jane Lambert – obituary

Betty Jane Lambert, 81, of the Towstring Community, went home to be with the Lord Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020. A native of Cherokee, she was the daughter of the late Tilson and Bessie Bradley Beck.

She was a member of Towstring Baptist Church.

Betty was preceded in death by her brothers, Jim and Bob Beck and her sisters, Patsy Lambert, Nell Crowe, and Peg Fortner.

She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Rev. Ray Lambert; children, Tony Lambert (Susan), J.T. Lambert (Angel), Ray Lambert Jr. (Gasiya), Danny Lambert (Krista), and Bobby Lambert (Alysia); 14 grandchildren; and sisters, Zena Lawhon and Amanda Lee Bevis.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday in the chapel of Crisp Funeral Home. Revs. Glen and Jerry Bradley will officiate with burial in the Towstring Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.