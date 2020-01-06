Alice Virginia Lambert – obituary

Alice Virginia Lambert , 79 of Cherokee, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020. Alice was a member of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians residing in the Birdtown Community. She was born July 8, 1940 to the late Benjamin Tillman Rose and Mildred Alice Warren Rose.

Alice is survived by her loving husband of 61 years, Joseph “Joe” Gaston Lambert Jr.; one son, Joseph “Joey” R. Lambert; one daughter, Lindsay Robin Lambert; granddaughters, Jessica Rose Lambert, Mariah Carey Lambert, Sierra (Justin) Davis, and Simone McDowell; grandsons, Gabriel Simcox, John (Jessica) Hall, Jordan (Sasha) Sampson, Anthony Smith, Tyler Toineeta, and Curtis Price; daughter-in-law, Kimlyn Sneed Lambert all of Cherokee; sisters, Phyllis Rose Coons, Mary Rose (Bill) Booth, Vivian “Lib” Rose (Dan) Kieffer, Linda Rose Carter, all of Cherokee, and Brenda Rose (Larry) Johnson of Clyde; brother, Edwin Ray (Cathy) Rose; sister-in-law Marie Arch Rose; special niece Sherri Booth, all of Cherokee; numerous nieces and nephews that were like children to her, many dear friends, and her pastor, Percy Cunningham.

In addition to her parents, Alice is preceded in death by her son, Douglas Allen Lambert; daughter, Debra Louise Lambert; brothers, Donald Edward Rose, Benjamin “Teddy” Rose, Albert Dale Rose; sister, Nancy Rose Long; and daughter-in-law, Mary Rodriguez Lambert.

Alice was a graduate of Southwestern Community College. She worked for the Tribe for many years as a bookkeeper, and managed the first movie theater owned by the Tribe in the early 1980’s. Alice was an avid gardener and was an expert canner and preserver. She was well known by family and friends for her famous cream corn and cornmeal gravy.

Alice will be remembered for her love and kindness and for always offering a home-cooked meal to anyone who entered her home. She was brave and strong, and will be missed tremendously by her family!

The family will have a private celebration-of-life on Tuesday, Jan. 7 at her brother, Ray Rose’s home in the Birdtown Community from 5 p.m. to 7p.m. Alice will rest at Tranquility Ridge Cemetery. Cremation arrangements in care of Long House Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to Alice’s favorite charity, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.