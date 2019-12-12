Wayne McMillan – obituary

Wayne McMillan, 73, of Whittier went home to be with the Lord Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019 at his residence. A native of Swain County and proud member of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, he was the son of the late Clifford and Mary Brady McMillan.

He was a member of Big Cove Pentecostal Church.

Wayne was preceded in death by his brothers Jerome Brady, Alfred Brady, Earl Howard, and Larry McMillan.

He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Doris Cook McMillan; daughter Candina McMillan Cabe; grandson Benjamin Brown; brothers Tommy and Herman McMillan; sister Leola McMillan; and many nieces and nephews.

Memorial services will be held Thursday, Dec. 12 at 5:00 p.m. in the chapel of Crisp Funeral Home.