Published On: Mon, Dec 16th, 2019

Tribal Court Docket for Dec. 18

 

This is a criminal docket date for the Cherokee Tribal Court.  All of the defendants listed have only been charged with the crimes/offenses listed and should be considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

 

  • Gregory Cline (10/23/2019)
    • 18CR1941-Abusive Sexual Contact PV
    • 18CR1942- Child Abuse in the First-Degree PV
      • Attorney: Brent Smith
      • Bond: No Bond
  • Daniel Groenwold (10/23/2019)
    • 16CR 1776- Resisting Lawful Arrest PV
      • Attorney: Brent Smith
  • Kayla Welch George (10/23/2019)
    • 19CR 1113- Larceny 
      • Attorney: Brent Smith
      • Bond: 1,000 Unsecured
  • Laranzo Wilnoty (10/23/2019)
    • 16CR1836- Burglary
    • 16CR1837- Larceny
    • 16CR1838- Receiving/Possessing Stolen Property
    • 16CR1839- False Pretenses
    • 17CR0477- Breaking and Entering
    • 17CR0478- Failure to obey order of the court
    • 17CR0479- Larceny
    • 18CR1968- Domestic Violence [ Superseded 2001]
    • 18CR1969- Child abuse in second degree
    • 18CR1970- Drugs: Poss. Controlled Substance Schedule 2
    • 19CR0703- Drugs: Poss. Controlled Substance (0.9 grams Marijuana)
      • Attorney: Brent Smith
      • Bond: No Bond
  • Ashley Smith (12/10/2019)
    • 19IF0127- Without at least one head light on each side of vehicle 
      • Attorney:
  • Albirda Armachain (10/16/2019)
    • 18CR2330- Simple Assault
    • 18CR2331- Simple Assault
    • 18CR2332- Child Abuse in Second degree
    • 19CR1751- Harassment
    • 19CR0891- Harassment
    • 19CR0892- Telephone Harassment
    • 19CR1097- Compulsory School Attendance
    • 19CR1104- Assault with deadly weapon with intent to kill or cause serious bodily harm
      • Attorney: D. Moore
  • Tabatha Lineberry (10/16/2019)
    • 19CR1486- Compulsory School Attendance (Review)
    • 19CR1246- Compulsory School Attendance 
      • Attorney: Parton
  • Wesley Wildcatt (10/16/2019)
    • 19CR0860- Filing False Emergency Report
    • 19CR0861- Purchasing/Attempt/ Poss./ CONSUME alcohol person under age 21
      • Attorney: Jackson
  • Ronda Reed (8/19/2019) 
    • 19CR1057- Drugs: poss. Controlled substance Schedule 2 (Review)
    • 19CR1058- Providing/Possessing contraband (Review)
    • 19CR1693- Drugs: Possessing of Drug Paraphernalia (Review)
      • Attorney: D. Brown
  • Jonathan Biddix (8/7/2019)
    • 18CR0309- Compulsory School Attendance (Review)
      • Attorney: Hornbuckle 
  • Dustin Davis (8/7/2019)
    • 19CR1250- Compulsory School Attendance (Review)
      • Attorney: Waived
  • Ashley Sessions (8/7/2019)
    • Compulsory School Attendance (Review)
      • Attorney: Waived
  • Mary Ledford (8/7/2019)
    • 18CR0310- Compulsory School attendance
      • Attorney: Hornbuckle
  • Anthony Reed (8/7/2019)
    • 18CR2588- Drugs: Man/Sell/Deliver/Poss. With intent to sell/deliver schedule 2
    • 18CR2589- Drugs: Trafficking [Effective 4/1/07]
    • 18CR2590- Drugs: Possessing Controlled substance schedule 1.
      • Attorney: Brent Smith
  • Samuel Walkingstick (9/18/2019)
    • 19CR1561- Drugs: Possessing controlled substance (Review)
      • Attorney: Hornbuckle
  • Gussy Zepeda (9/18/2019)
    • 19CR0653- Drugs: Simple Poss. Marijuana
      • Attorney: R. Large
  • Derick Driver (10/3/2019)
    • 18CR1112- Drugs: Possessing controlled substance schedule 2
    • 18CR1113- Drugs: Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
    • 18CR1114- Drugs: Man/Sell/Deliver/Poss. With intent to sell/deliver schedule 2
      • Attorney: Waived
  • Brooke Ensley 
    • 18CR1500-Fraudulent use of credit/debit/ or bank card
    • 18CR1515- Grand Larceny
    • 18CR2355- Fraudulent use of credit/debit/ or bank card
    • 19CR0836- Drugs: Possessing controlled substance 1
      • Attorney: J. Moore
  • Hannah Santiago (10/3/2019)
    • 18CR2725- Compulsory school attendance (Review)
    • 19CR1247- Compulsory school attendance (Review)
    • 19CR1670- Drugs: Possessing controlled substance schedule 1
    • 19CR2034- Revoked License
    • 19Cr2065- Revoked License
      • Attorney: Kite
  • Kerri Wolfe
    • 19CR1322- Drugs: Possessing controlled substance schedule 1
      • Attorney: J. Moore
  • Hunter Radford (10/30/2019)
    • 19CR0600- Driving while license revoked
    • 19CR0601- Speeding to Elude Arrest 
    • 19CR1661- Assault by Pointing A Gun
    • 19CR1662- Receiving or Possessing Stolen Property 
    • 19CR1663- Robbery with a Dangerous weapon 
    • 19CR1677- Breaking and Entering
    • 19CR1678- Arson in the First Degree
    • 19CR1679- Criminal Mischief to Property
    • 19CR2305- Assault (New needs arraignment)
      • Attorney: Brent Smith
  • Kandi Roland (10/30/2019)
    • 19CR1865- Communicating Threats
      • Mediation
  • Camille Davis (11/6/2019)
    • 19CR1978- Simple Assault
      • Mediation
  • Aarron Owle (11/6/2019)
    • 19CR1787- Receiving/Possessing Stolen Property
      • R.Large
  • Kenneth Maney Jr. (11/7/2019)
    • 19CR1706- Grand Larceny 
    • 19CR1707- Breaking and Entering
      • Attorney: Large
  • Austin Gunter (12/5/2019)
    • 19CR1611- Criminal Solicitation
    • 19CR1612- Criminal Solicitation
      • Attorney: Hornbuckle
  • Dalton Clay Maney (12/5/2019)
    • 19CR1783 Sexual Abuse of Minor Ward
    • 19CR1784- Child Abuse in first Degree
      • Attorney: Williams
  • Ashley Smith (11/20/2019)
    • 19CR2147- Drugs: Possessing controlled substance schedule 2
      • Attorney: Kite
  • James Smith Jr. (11/20/2019)
    • 19CR1771- Simple Assault
      • Attorney: Waived
      • Mediation
  • Sonia Taylor (11/20/2019)
    • 19CR1967- Communicating Threats
      • Mediation
  • Brian Armachain (11/20/2019)
    • 19CR1931- Weapons Offense
    • 19CR1932- Drugs: Simple Poss. Marijuana
    • 19CR1933- Drugs: Poss. Drug Paraphernalia
    • 19CR1934- Expired Registration Plate
    • 19CR1935- Driving While Impaired
    • 19CR1949- Child Abuse in Second Degree
      • Attorney: Brent Smith
  • Cordale Wooten (11/20/2019)
    • 19CR1785- Child Abuse in the First Degree
    • 19CR1786- Sexual Abuse of Minor Ward
      • Attorney: Large
  • Alfred Bradley (11/13/2019)
    • 18CR2259- Drugs: Man/Sell/Deliver/Poss. With intent to sell schedule 1.
      • Attorney: Hornbuckle
  • Lisa Burke (11/13/2019)
    • 18CR2648- Drugs: Trafficking
    • 18CR2649- Drugs: Poss. Controlled substance schedule 2
    • 19CR1314- Drugs: Poss. Controlled substance schedule 1
    • 19CR1315- Drugs: man/Sell/Deliver/ Poss. With intent to sell schedule 1
    • 19CR1316- Drugs: Poss. Controlled Substance Schedule 2
    • 19CR1317- Drugs: Man/Sell/Deliver/Poss. With intent to sell schedule 2
    • 19CR1318- Obstructing Governmental functions
      • Attorney: Hornbuckle
  • Jennifer Crowe (11/13/2019)
    • 18CR2209- Drugs: Poss. Controlled substance
    • 18CR2210- Drugs: Man/sell/deliver/poss. With intent to sell
    • 18CR2211- Drugs: Possessing controlled substance
    • 18CR2212- Drugs: Possessing controlled substance 
    • 18CR2213- Obstructing Justice
    • 18CR2214- Providing/Possessing Contraband 
    • 18CR2215- Providing/Possessing Contraband
    • 18CR2231- False Pretenses
    • 18CR2767- Revoked License
    • 18CR2952- Tampering with records
    • 18CR2953- Drugs: Possessing controlled substance
    • 18CR2954- Drugs: Man/Sell/Deliver/ Poss. With intent to sell.
    • 18CR2955-Failure to obey order of court
    • 19CR1390- Resisting lawful arrest
      • Attorney: Hornbuckle
  • Akikko Cruz (11/13/2019)
    • Assault on law enforcement officer
      • Attorney: Hornbuckle
  • Angel Kirby (11/13/2019)
    • 19CR1878- Simple Assault
      • Mediation
  • Richard McCoy (11/13/2019)
    • 19CR1237- Communicating Threats
      • Mediation
  • Bradley Vestal (11/13/2019)
    • 19CR0480- Consumption of Alcohol by person under 21
      • Attorney: Smith
  • Jarrett Youngdeer (11/13/2019)
    • 18CR2342- Communicating Threats DV
    • 19CR1232- Possessing Contraband
      • Attorney: Hornbuckle
  • William Cline (11/21/2019)
    • 19CR0747- Driving with revoke license
    • 19CR1839- Drugs: Poss. Controlled substance schedule 2 PV
      • Attorney: 
  • Jimmy Harlon 
    • 19CR2403- Larceny
      • Attorney: NA
  • April Bird 
    • 19CR1960- Driving While Impaired
    • 19CR1961- Expired License
      • FTA
  • Sergio Tomas Del Rio Barco 
    • 19CR2407- Driving without License
      • Attorney: Williams
  • Victor Jason Wolfe 
    • 19CR0494- Revoked License
    • 19CR1554- Domestic Violence-Fear of infliction of physical harm
      • FTA
  • Henderson Climbingbear
    • 19CR1133- Filing False emergency report
      • Attorney: Teem
      • FTA
  • Michelle Dawn Standingdeer (11/21/2019)
    • 18CR2403- Drugs: Trafficking
    • 18CR2404- Drugs: poss. Controlled substance
    • 18CR2405- Drugs: poss. Controlled substance
    • 18CR2406- Drugs: simple poss. Marijuana
    • 19CR0669- No Insurance
    • 19CR0688- Expired Registration plate
    • 19CR0689- Expired inspection sticker
      • Attorney: Hornbuckle
  • John Walkingeagle (11/21/2019)
    • 19CR2256- Aggravated Weapons Offense
    • 18CR2652- Drugs: Poss. Controlled substance
    • 18CR2653- Drugs: Trafficking
    • 19CR1600- Drugs: poss. Controlled substance
    • 19CR1601- Drugs: Man/Sell/ Deliver/ Poss. With intent to sell
    • 19CR2245- Assault with deadly weapon inflicting serious injury
    • 19CR2246- Assault on female
      • Attorney: Parton
      • No Bond
  • Ronald Bowman (12/4/2019)
    • 19CR1773- Larceny
    • 19CR1774- Elder Abuse and Neglect
      • D. Moore
  • Henry Driver (12/4/2019)
    • 19CR2242- Intoxicated and Disruptive in Public
    • 19CR2243- Criminal Mischief to property
    • 19CR2244- Arson in second degree
      • Attorney: J. Moore
  • Mackinnley Long (12/4/2019)
    • 19CR0625- Aggressive Driving
    • 19CR1680- Criminal Mischief to Property
    • 19CR1681- Breaking and Entering
    • 19CR1682- Arson in first degree
      • Attorney: McLean
  • Jessica Owl (12/4/2019)
    • 18CR1742-Larceny
    • 19CR1184- Drugs: Poss. A controlled substance
    • 19CR1185- Drugs: poss. with intent to sell/deliver controlled substance
    • 19CR1326- Drugs: Poss. Controlled substance
    • 19CR1327- Drugs: Poss. With intent to sell/deliver controlled substance
      • Attorney: Smith
  • Deanna Smith (12/4/2019)
    • 16CR0769- Obstructing Governmental functions
    • 19CR1626- Unauthorized use of motor vehicle
    • 19CR1928- Providing/Possessing contraband
      • Attorney: Smith
  • Carmen Smith (12/12/2019)
    • 19CR2210- Child Abuse in Second Degree PV
      • Attorney: Phillips
  • Aguilar Martinez (12/12/2019)
    • 19CR2423- No Operators License
    • 19CR24240 Resist Lawful Arrest
      • Attorney: Phillips
  • William Wright (11/22/2019)
    • 19CR2159- False Pretenses
    • 19CR2160- Receiving/Possessing stolen Property
    • 19CR2198- Breaking and Entering
    • 19CR2199- Grand Larceny (>1,000)
    • 19CR2200- Breaking and Entering
    • 19CR2201- False Pretenses
    • 19CR2202- Aggravated Receiving or Possessing Stolen Property
    • 19CR2203- Grand Larceny (>1,000)
    • 19CR2227- Receiving/ Possessing stolen Property
    • 19CR2228- False Pretenses
    • 19CR2229- Criminal Conspiracy
    • 19CR2230- Grand Larceny (>1,000)
    • 19CR2231- Receiving/Possessing Stolen Property
    • 19CR2232- False Pretenses
    • 19CR2233- Criminal Conspiracy
    • 19CR2234- Breaking and Entering
    • 19CR2235- Grand Larceny (>1,000)
    • 19CR2236- Receiving/Possessing Stolen Property
    • 19CR2237- Receiving/Possessing Stolen Property
    • 19CR2238- False Pretenses
    • 19CR2239- Receiving/Possessing Stolen Property
    • 19CR2240- Receiving/Possessing Stolen Property
    • 19CR2241- False Pretenses
      • Attorney: J. Moore
      • Bond: No Bond
  • Rain Jackson 
    • 19CR0742- Revoked License
    • 19CR0193- Revoked License
    • 19CR1296- Failure to Obey Lawful Order of Court
    • 19CR1297- Driving While License revoked
    • 19CR1081- Receiving/Possessing Stolen Property
    • 19CR1889- Criminal Conspiracy
    • 19CR1876- Failure to obey lawful order of the court
      • Attorney: J. Moore
  • Alexis McCoy
    • 19CR2172- Second Degree Trespass
      • Attorney:
      • Bond: Own Recog.
  • Rachel Driver
    • 19CR2288- Child Abuse Second Degree 
    • 19CR2289- Drugs: Possessing Controlled substance schedule 4
      • Attorney:
      • Bond:
  • Kyle Wahnetah
    • 19CR2206- Larceny
    • 19CR2207- Criminal Conspiracy
      • Attorney:
      • Bond:
  • Ashley Dugan
    • 19CR2271- Drugs: Possessing with Intent Paraphernalia
    • 19CR2273- Providing/Possessing Contraband
      • Attorney:
      • Bond:
  • Angela Cisneros
    • 19CR2212- Drugs: Possessing controlled substance schedule 1
    • 19CR2213- Drugs: Simple Possessing of Marijuana
    • 19CR2214- Drugs: Possessing controlled substance schedule 2
      • Attorney:
      • Bond:
  • Johanna Petrilli
    • 19CR1904- Telephone Harassment
      • Attorney:
      • Bond:
  • Steven Arkansas
    • 19CR1562- Assault on Female DV
      • Attorney: Phillips
      • Bond:
  • Jaylen Evans
    • 19CR1017- Indecent Exposure
    • 19CR1018- Intoxicated and Disruptive in Public
      • Attorney: Hornbuckle
      • FTA: 6,000 Cash
  • Robert Flippo
    • 18CR2895- Drugs: Simple Possession of Marijuana
      • Attorney: Waived
      • Bond: No Bond
  • Raymond Whitecotton
    • 19CR0700- Simple Possession of Marijuana
      • Attorney: J. Moore
      • Citation
  • Kirk Lossiah Jr
    • 18CR1724- Assault on Female 
    • 18CR1725- Intoxicated and Disruptive in Public
    • 18CR1726- Child Abuse in Second Degree
    • 18CR1727- Resisting Lawful Arrest
      • Attorney: Phillips
      • Bond:
  • Yalegwo Sadongei
    • 19CR2433- Homicide in the Second Degree
      • Attorney: Hornbuckle
      • Bond: No Bond
  • Jason Thompson (Needs AR)
    • 19CR2421- Possession of Schedule 2
    • 19CR2422- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
      • Attorney: 
print
Pin It