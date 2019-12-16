Tribal Court Docket for Dec. 18
This is a criminal docket date for the Cherokee Tribal Court. All of the defendants listed have only been charged with the crimes/offenses listed and should be considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
- Gregory Cline (10/23/2019)
- 18CR1942- Child Abuse in the First-Degree PV
- Attorney: Brent Smith
- Bond: No Bond
- Daniel Groenwold (10/23/2019)
- 16CR 1776- Resisting Lawful Arrest PV
- Attorney: Brent Smith
- Kayla Welch George (10/23/2019)
- 19CR 1113- Larceny
- Attorney: Brent Smith
- Bond: 1,000 Unsecured
- Laranzo Wilnoty (10/23/2019)
- 16CR1836- Burglary
- 16CR1837- Larceny
- 16CR1838- Receiving/Possessing Stolen Property
- 16CR1839- False Pretenses
- 17CR0477- Breaking and Entering
- 17CR0478- Failure to obey order of the court
- 17CR0479- Larceny
- 18CR1968- Domestic Violence [ Superseded 2001]
- 18CR1969- Child abuse in second degree
- 18CR1970- Drugs: Poss. Controlled Substance Schedule 2
- 19CR0703- Drugs: Poss. Controlled Substance (0.9 grams Marijuana)
- Attorney: Brent Smith
- Bond: No Bond
- Ashley Smith (12/10/2019)
- 19IF0127- Without at least one head light on each side of vehicle
- Attorney:
- Albirda Armachain (10/16/2019)
- 18CR2330- Simple Assault
- 18CR2331- Simple Assault
- 18CR2332- Child Abuse in Second degree
- 19CR1751- Harassment
- 19CR0891- Harassment
- 19CR0892- Telephone Harassment
- 19CR1097- Compulsory School Attendance
- 19CR1104- Assault with deadly weapon with intent to kill or cause serious bodily harm
- Attorney: D. Moore
- Tabatha Lineberry (10/16/2019)
- 19CR1486- Compulsory School Attendance (Review)
- 19CR1246- Compulsory School Attendance
- Attorney: Parton
- Wesley Wildcatt (10/16/2019)
- 19CR0860- Filing False Emergency Report
- 19CR0861- Purchasing/Attempt/ Poss./ CONSUME alcohol person under age 21
- Attorney: Jackson
- Ronda Reed (8/19/2019)
- 19CR1057- Drugs: poss. Controlled substance Schedule 2 (Review)
- 19CR1058- Providing/Possessing contraband (Review)
- 19CR1693- Drugs: Possessing of Drug Paraphernalia (Review)
- Attorney: D. Brown
- Jonathan Biddix (8/7/2019)
- 18CR0309- Compulsory School Attendance (Review)
- Attorney: Hornbuckle
- Dustin Davis (8/7/2019)
- 19CR1250- Compulsory School Attendance (Review)
- Attorney: Waived
- Ashley Sessions (8/7/2019)
- Compulsory School Attendance (Review)
- Attorney: Waived
- Mary Ledford (8/7/2019)
- 18CR0310- Compulsory School attendance
- Attorney: Hornbuckle
- Anthony Reed (8/7/2019)
- 18CR2588- Drugs: Man/Sell/Deliver/Poss. With intent to sell/deliver schedule 2
- 18CR2589- Drugs: Trafficking [Effective 4/1/07]
- 18CR2590- Drugs: Possessing Controlled substance schedule 1.
- Attorney: Brent Smith
- Samuel Walkingstick (9/18/2019)
- 19CR1561- Drugs: Possessing controlled substance (Review)
- Attorney: Hornbuckle
- Gussy Zepeda (9/18/2019)
- 19CR0653- Drugs: Simple Poss. Marijuana
- Attorney: R. Large
- Derick Driver (10/3/2019)
- 18CR1112- Drugs: Possessing controlled substance schedule 2
- 18CR1113- Drugs: Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- 18CR1114- Drugs: Man/Sell/Deliver/Poss. With intent to sell/deliver schedule 2
- Attorney: Waived
- Brooke Ensley
- 18CR1500-Fraudulent use of credit/debit/ or bank card
- 18CR1515- Grand Larceny
- 18CR2355- Fraudulent use of credit/debit/ or bank card
- 19CR0836- Drugs: Possessing controlled substance 1
- Attorney: J. Moore
- Hannah Santiago (10/3/2019)
- 18CR2725- Compulsory school attendance (Review)
- 19CR1247- Compulsory school attendance (Review)
- 19CR1670- Drugs: Possessing controlled substance schedule 1
- 19CR2034- Revoked License
- 19Cr2065- Revoked License
- Attorney: Kite
- Kerri Wolfe
- 19CR1322- Drugs: Possessing controlled substance schedule 1
- Attorney: J. Moore
- Hunter Radford (10/30/2019)
- 19CR0600- Driving while license revoked
- 19CR0601- Speeding to Elude Arrest
- 19CR1661- Assault by Pointing A Gun
- 19CR1662- Receiving or Possessing Stolen Property
- 19CR1663- Robbery with a Dangerous weapon
- 19CR1677- Breaking and Entering
- 19CR1678- Arson in the First Degree
- 19CR1679- Criminal Mischief to Property
- 19CR2305- Assault (New needs arraignment)
- Attorney: Brent Smith
- Kandi Roland (10/30/2019)
- 19CR1865- Communicating Threats
- Mediation
- Camille Davis (11/6/2019)
- 19CR1978- Simple Assault
- Mediation
- Aarron Owle (11/6/2019)
- 19CR1787- Receiving/Possessing Stolen Property
- R.Large
- Kenneth Maney Jr. (11/7/2019)
- 19CR1706- Grand Larceny
- 19CR1707- Breaking and Entering
- Attorney: Large
- Austin Gunter (12/5/2019)
- 19CR1611- Criminal Solicitation
- 19CR1612- Criminal Solicitation
- Attorney: Hornbuckle
- Dalton Clay Maney (12/5/2019)
- 19CR1783 Sexual Abuse of Minor Ward
- 19CR1784- Child Abuse in first Degree
- Attorney: Williams
- Ashley Smith (11/20/2019)
- 19CR2147- Drugs: Possessing controlled substance schedule 2
- Attorney: Kite
- James Smith Jr. (11/20/2019)
- 19CR1771- Simple Assault
- Attorney: Waived
- Mediation
- Sonia Taylor (11/20/2019)
- 19CR1967- Communicating Threats
- Mediation
- Brian Armachain (11/20/2019)
- 19CR1931- Weapons Offense
- 19CR1932- Drugs: Simple Poss. Marijuana
- 19CR1933- Drugs: Poss. Drug Paraphernalia
- 19CR1934- Expired Registration Plate
- 19CR1935- Driving While Impaired
- 19CR1949- Child Abuse in Second Degree
- Attorney: Brent Smith
- Cordale Wooten (11/20/2019)
- 19CR1785- Child Abuse in the First Degree
- 19CR1786- Sexual Abuse of Minor Ward
- Attorney: Large
- Alfred Bradley (11/13/2019)
- 18CR2259- Drugs: Man/Sell/Deliver/Poss. With intent to sell schedule 1.
- Attorney: Hornbuckle
- Lisa Burke (11/13/2019)
- 18CR2648- Drugs: Trafficking
- 18CR2649- Drugs: Poss. Controlled substance schedule 2
- 19CR1314- Drugs: Poss. Controlled substance schedule 1
- 19CR1315- Drugs: man/Sell/Deliver/ Poss. With intent to sell schedule 1
- 19CR1316- Drugs: Poss. Controlled Substance Schedule 2
- 19CR1317- Drugs: Man/Sell/Deliver/Poss. With intent to sell schedule 2
- 19CR1318- Obstructing Governmental functions
- Attorney: Hornbuckle
- Jennifer Crowe (11/13/2019)
- 18CR2209- Drugs: Poss. Controlled substance
- 18CR2210- Drugs: Man/sell/deliver/poss. With intent to sell
- 18CR2211- Drugs: Possessing controlled substance
- 18CR2212- Drugs: Possessing controlled substance
- 18CR2213- Obstructing Justice
- 18CR2214- Providing/Possessing Contraband
- 18CR2215- Providing/Possessing Contraband
- 18CR2231- False Pretenses
- 18CR2767- Revoked License
- 18CR2952- Tampering with records
- 18CR2953- Drugs: Possessing controlled substance
- 18CR2954- Drugs: Man/Sell/Deliver/ Poss. With intent to sell.
- 18CR2955-Failure to obey order of court
- 19CR1390- Resisting lawful arrest
- Attorney: Hornbuckle
- Akikko Cruz (11/13/2019)
- Assault on law enforcement officer
- Attorney: Hornbuckle
- Angel Kirby (11/13/2019)
- 19CR1878- Simple Assault
- Mediation
- Richard McCoy (11/13/2019)
- 19CR1237- Communicating Threats
- Mediation
- Bradley Vestal (11/13/2019)
- 19CR0480- Consumption of Alcohol by person under 21
- Attorney: Smith
- Jarrett Youngdeer (11/13/2019)
- 18CR2342- Communicating Threats DV
- 19CR1232- Possessing Contraband
- Attorney: Hornbuckle
- William Cline (11/21/2019)
- 19CR0747- Driving with revoke license
- 19CR1839- Drugs: Poss. Controlled substance schedule 2 PV
- Attorney:
- Jimmy Harlon
- 19CR2403- Larceny
- Attorney: NA
- April Bird
- 19CR1960- Driving While Impaired
- 19CR1961- Expired License
- FTA
- Sergio Tomas Del Rio Barco
- 19CR2407- Driving without License
- Attorney: Williams
- Victor Jason Wolfe
- 19CR0494- Revoked License
- 19CR1554- Domestic Violence-Fear of infliction of physical harm
- FTA
- Henderson Climbingbear
- 19CR1133- Filing False emergency report
- Attorney: Teem
- FTA
- Michelle Dawn Standingdeer (11/21/2019)
- 18CR2403- Drugs: Trafficking
- 18CR2404- Drugs: poss. Controlled substance
- 18CR2405- Drugs: poss. Controlled substance
- 18CR2406- Drugs: simple poss. Marijuana
- 19CR0669- No Insurance
- 19CR0688- Expired Registration plate
- 19CR0689- Expired inspection sticker
- Attorney: Hornbuckle
- John Walkingeagle (11/21/2019)
- 19CR2256- Aggravated Weapons Offense
- 18CR2652- Drugs: Poss. Controlled substance
- 18CR2653- Drugs: Trafficking
- 19CR1600- Drugs: poss. Controlled substance
- 19CR1601- Drugs: Man/Sell/ Deliver/ Poss. With intent to sell
- 19CR2245- Assault with deadly weapon inflicting serious injury
- 19CR2246- Assault on female
- Attorney: Parton
- No Bond
- Ronald Bowman (12/4/2019)
- 19CR1773- Larceny
- 19CR1774- Elder Abuse and Neglect
- D. Moore
- Henry Driver (12/4/2019)
- 19CR2242- Intoxicated and Disruptive in Public
- 19CR2243- Criminal Mischief to property
- 19CR2244- Arson in second degree
- Attorney: J. Moore
- Mackinnley Long (12/4/2019)
- 19CR0625- Aggressive Driving
- 19CR1680- Criminal Mischief to Property
- 19CR1681- Breaking and Entering
- 19CR1682- Arson in first degree
- Attorney: McLean
- Jessica Owl (12/4/2019)
- 18CR1742-Larceny
- 19CR1184- Drugs: Poss. A controlled substance
- 19CR1185- Drugs: poss. with intent to sell/deliver controlled substance
- 19CR1326- Drugs: Poss. Controlled substance
- 19CR1327- Drugs: Poss. With intent to sell/deliver controlled substance
- Attorney: Smith
- Deanna Smith (12/4/2019)
- 16CR0769- Obstructing Governmental functions
- 19CR1626- Unauthorized use of motor vehicle
- 19CR1928- Providing/Possessing contraband
- Attorney: Smith
- Carmen Smith (12/12/2019)
- 19CR2210- Child Abuse in Second Degree PV
- Attorney: Phillips
- Aguilar Martinez (12/12/2019)
- 19CR2423- No Operators License
- 19CR24240 Resist Lawful Arrest
- Attorney: Phillips
- William Wright (11/22/2019)
- 19CR2159- False Pretenses
- 19CR2160- Receiving/Possessing stolen Property
- 19CR2198- Breaking and Entering
- 19CR2199- Grand Larceny (>1,000)
- 19CR2200- Breaking and Entering
- 19CR2201- False Pretenses
- 19CR2202- Aggravated Receiving or Possessing Stolen Property
- 19CR2203- Grand Larceny (>1,000)
- 19CR2227- Receiving/ Possessing stolen Property
- 19CR2228- False Pretenses
- 19CR2229- Criminal Conspiracy
- 19CR2230- Grand Larceny (>1,000)
- 19CR2231- Receiving/Possessing Stolen Property
- 19CR2232- False Pretenses
- 19CR2233- Criminal Conspiracy
- 19CR2234- Breaking and Entering
- 19CR2235- Grand Larceny (>1,000)
- 19CR2236- Receiving/Possessing Stolen Property
- 19CR2237- Receiving/Possessing Stolen Property
- 19CR2238- False Pretenses
- 19CR2239- Receiving/Possessing Stolen Property
- 19CR2240- Receiving/Possessing Stolen Property
- 19CR2241- False Pretenses
- Attorney: J. Moore
- Bond: No Bond
- Rain Jackson
- 19CR0742- Revoked License
- 19CR0193- Revoked License
- 19CR1296- Failure to Obey Lawful Order of Court
- 19CR1297- Driving While License revoked
- 19CR1081- Receiving/Possessing Stolen Property
- 19CR1889- Criminal Conspiracy
- 19CR1876- Failure to obey lawful order of the court
- Attorney: J. Moore
- Alexis McCoy
- 19CR2172- Second Degree Trespass
- Attorney:
- Bond: Own Recog.
- Rachel Driver
- 19CR2288- Child Abuse Second Degree
- 19CR2289- Drugs: Possessing Controlled substance schedule 4
- Attorney:
- Bond:
- Kyle Wahnetah
- 19CR2206- Larceny
- 19CR2207- Criminal Conspiracy
- Attorney:
- Bond:
- Ashley Dugan
- 19CR2271- Drugs: Possessing with Intent Paraphernalia
- 19CR2273- Providing/Possessing Contraband
- Attorney:
- Bond:
- Angela Cisneros
- 19CR2212- Drugs: Possessing controlled substance schedule 1
- 19CR2213- Drugs: Simple Possessing of Marijuana
- 19CR2214- Drugs: Possessing controlled substance schedule 2
- Attorney:
- Bond:
- Johanna Petrilli
- 19CR1904- Telephone Harassment
- Attorney:
- Bond:
- Steven Arkansas
- 19CR1562- Assault on Female DV
- Attorney: Phillips
- Bond:
- Jaylen Evans
- 19CR1017- Indecent Exposure
- 19CR1018- Intoxicated and Disruptive in Public
- Attorney: Hornbuckle
- FTA: 6,000 Cash
- Robert Flippo
- 18CR2895- Drugs: Simple Possession of Marijuana
- Attorney: Waived
- Bond: No Bond
- Raymond Whitecotton
- 19CR0700- Simple Possession of Marijuana
- Attorney: J. Moore
- Citation
- Kirk Lossiah Jr
- 18CR1724- Assault on Female
- 18CR1725- Intoxicated and Disruptive in Public
- 18CR1726- Child Abuse in Second Degree
- 18CR1727- Resisting Lawful Arrest
- Attorney: Phillips
- Bond:
- Yalegwo Sadongei
- 19CR2433- Homicide in the Second Degree
- Attorney: Hornbuckle
- Bond: No Bond
- Jason Thompson (Needs AR)
- 19CR2421- Possession of Schedule 2
- 19CR2422- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Attorney: