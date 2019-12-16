Tribal Court Docket for Dec. 18

This is a criminal docket date for the Cherokee Tribal Court. All of the defendants listed have only been charged with the crimes/offenses listed and should be considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Gregory Cline (10/23/2019) 18CR1941-Abusive Sexual Contact PV 18CR1942- Child Abuse in the First-Degree PV Attorney: Brent Smith Bond: No Bond

(10/23/2019) Daniel Groenwold (10/23/2019) 16CR 1776- Resisting Lawful Arrest PV Attorney: Brent Smith

(10/23/2019) Kayla Welch George (10/23/2019) 19CR 1113- Larceny Attorney: Brent Smith Bond: 1,000 Unsecured

(10/23/2019) Laranzo Wilnoty (10/23/2019) 16CR1836- Burglary 16CR1837- Larceny 16CR1838- Receiving/Possessing Stolen Property 16CR1839- False Pretenses 17CR0477- Breaking and Entering 17CR0478- Failure to obey order of the court 17CR0479- Larceny 18CR1968- Domestic Violence [ Superseded 2001] 18CR1969- Child abuse in second degree 18CR1970- Drugs: Poss. Controlled Substance Schedule 2 19CR0703- Drugs: Poss. Controlled Substance (0.9 grams Marijuana) Attorney: Brent Smith Bond: No Bond

(10/23/2019) Ashley Smith (12/10/2019) 19IF0127- Without at least one head light on each side of vehicle Attorney:

(12/10/2019) Albirda Armachain (10/16/2019) 18CR2330- Simple Assault 18CR2331- Simple Assault 18CR2332- Child Abuse in Second degree 19CR1751- Harassment 19CR0891- Harassment 19CR0892- Telephone Harassment 19CR1097- Compulsory School Attendance 19CR1104- Assault with deadly weapon with intent to kill or cause serious bodily harm Attorney: D. Moore

(10/16/2019) Tabatha Lineberry (10/16/2019) 19CR1486- Compulsory School Attendance (Review) 19CR1246- Compulsory School Attendance Attorney: Parton

(10/16/2019) Wesley Wildcatt (10/16/2019) 19CR0860- Filing False Emergency Report 19CR0861- Purchasing/Attempt/ Poss./ CONSUME alcohol person under age 21 Attorney: Jackson

(10/16/2019) Ronda Reed (8/19/2019) 19CR1057- Drugs: poss. Controlled substance Schedule 2 (Review) 19CR1058- Providing/Possessing contraband (Review) 19CR1693- Drugs: Possessing of Drug Paraphernalia (Review) Attorney: D. Brown

(8/19/2019) Jonathan Biddix (8/7/2019) 18CR0309- Compulsory School Attendance (Review) Attorney: Hornbuckle

(8/7/2019) Dustin Davis (8/7/2019) 19CR1250- Compulsory School Attendance (Review) Attorney: Waived

(8/7/2019) Ashley Sessions (8/7/2019) Compulsory School Attendance (Review) Attorney: Waived

(8/7/2019) Mary Ledford (8/7/2019) 18CR0310- Compulsory School attendance Attorney: Hornbuckle

(8/7/2019) Anthony Reed (8/7/2019) 18CR2588- Drugs: Man/Sell/Deliver/Poss. With intent to sell/deliver schedule 2 18CR2589- Drugs: Trafficking [Effective 4/1/07] 18CR2590- Drugs: Possessing Controlled substance schedule 1. Attorney: Brent Smith

(8/7/2019) Samuel Walkingstick (9/18/2019) 19CR1561- Drugs: Possessing controlled substance (Review) Attorney: Hornbuckle

(9/18/2019) Gussy Zepeda (9/18/2019) 19CR0653- Drugs: Simple Poss. Marijuana Attorney: R. Large

(9/18/2019) Derick Driver (10/3/2019) 18CR1112- Drugs: Possessing controlled substance schedule 2 18CR1113- Drugs: Possession of Drug Paraphernalia 18CR1114- Drugs: Man/Sell/Deliver/Poss. With intent to sell/deliver schedule 2 Attorney: Waived

(10/3/2019) Brooke Ensley 18CR1500-Fraudulent use of credit/debit/ or bank card 18CR1515- Grand Larceny 18CR2355- Fraudulent use of credit/debit/ or bank card 19CR0836- Drugs: Possessing controlled substance 1 Attorney: J. Moore

Hannah Santiago (10/3/2019) 18CR2725- Compulsory school attendance (Review) 19CR1247- Compulsory school attendance (Review) 19CR1670- Drugs: Possessing controlled substance schedule 1 19CR2034- Revoked License 19Cr2065- Revoked License Attorney: Kite

(10/3/2019) Kerri Wolfe 19CR1322- Drugs: Possessing controlled substance schedule 1 Attorney: J. Moore

Hunter Radford (10/30/2019) 19CR0600- Driving while license revoked 19CR0601- Speeding to Elude Arrest 19CR1661- Assault by Pointing A Gun 19CR1662- Receiving or Possessing Stolen Property 19CR1663- Robbery with a Dangerous weapon 19CR1677- Breaking and Entering 19CR1678- Arson in the First Degree 19CR1679- Criminal Mischief to Property 19CR2305- Assault ( New needs arraignment) Attorney: Brent Smith

(10/30/2019) Kandi Roland (10/30/2019) 19CR1865- Communicating Threats Mediation

(10/30/2019) Camille Davis (11/6/2019) 19CR1978- Simple Assault Mediation

(11/6/2019) Aarron Owle (11/6/2019) 19CR1787- Receiving/Possessing Stolen Property R.Large

(11/6/2019) Kenneth Maney Jr. (11/7/2019) 19CR1706- Grand Larceny 19CR1707- Breaking and Entering Attorney: Large

(11/7/2019) Austin Gunter (12/5/2019) 19CR1611- Criminal Solicitation 19CR1612- Criminal Solicitation Attorney: Hornbuckle

(12/5/2019) Dalton Clay Maney (12/5/2019) 19CR1783 Sexual Abuse of Minor Ward 19CR1784- Child Abuse in first Degree Attorney: Williams

Ashley Smith (11/20/2019) 19CR2147- Drugs: Possessing controlled substance schedule 2 Attorney: Kite

(11/20/2019) James Smith Jr. (11/20/2019) 19CR1771- Simple Assault Attorney: Waived Mediation

(11/20/2019) Sonia Taylor (11/20/2019) 19CR1967- Communicating Threats Mediation

(11/20/2019) Brian Armachain (11/20/2019) 19CR1931- Weapons Offense 19CR1932- Drugs: Simple Poss. Marijuana 19CR1933- Drugs: Poss. Drug Paraphernalia 19CR1934- Expired Registration Plate 19CR1935- Driving While Impaired 19CR1949- Child Abuse in Second Degree Attorney: Brent Smith

(11/20/2019) Cordale Wooten (11/20/2019) 19CR1785- Child Abuse in the First Degree 19CR1786- Sexual Abuse of Minor Ward Attorney: Large

(11/20/2019) Alfred Bradley (11/13/2019) 18CR2259- Drugs: Man/ Sell/Deliver /Poss. With intent to sell schedule 1. Attorney: Hornbuckle

(11/13/2019) Lisa Burke (11/13/2019) 18CR2648- Drugs: Trafficking 18CR2649- Drugs: Poss. Controlled substance schedule 2 19CR1314- Drugs: Poss. Controlled substance schedule 1 19CR1315- Drugs: man/Sell/Deliver/ Poss. With intent to sell schedule 1 19CR1316- Drugs: Poss. Controlled Substance Schedule 2 19CR1317- Drugs: Man/Sell/Deliver/Poss. With intent to sell schedule 2 19CR1318- Obstructing Governmental functions Attorney: Hornbuckle

(11/13/2019) Jennifer Crowe (11/13/2019) 18CR2209- Drugs: Poss. Controlled substance 18CR2210- Drugs: Man/sell/deliver/poss. With intent to sell 18CR2211- Drugs: Possessing controlled substance 18CR2212- Drugs: Possessing controlled substance 18CR2213- Obstructing Justice 18CR2214- Providing/Possessing Contraband 18CR2215- Providing/Possessing Contraband 18CR2231- False Pretenses 18CR2767- Revoked License 18CR2952- Tampering with records 18CR2953- Drugs: Possessing controlled substance 18CR2954- Drugs: Man/Sell/Deliver/ Poss. With intent to sell. 18CR2955-Failure to obey order of court 19CR1390- Resisting lawful arrest Attorney: Hornbuckle

(11/13/2019) Akikko Cruz (11/13/2019) Assault on law enforcement officer Attorney: Hornbuckle

(11/13/2019) Angel Kirby (11/13/2019) 19CR1878- Simple Assault Mediation

(11/13/2019) Richard McCoy (11/13/2019) 19CR1237- Communicating Threats Mediation

(11/13/2019) Bradley Vestal (11/13/2019) 19CR0480- Consumption of Alcohol by person under 21 Attorney: Smith

(11/13/2019) Jarrett Youngdeer (11/13/2019) 18CR2342- Communicating Threats DV 19CR1232- Possessing Contraband Attorney: Hornbuckle

(11/13/2019) William Cline (11/21/2019) 19CR0747- Driving with revoke license 19CR1839- Drugs: Poss. Controlled substance schedule 2 PV Attorney:

(11/21/2019) Jimmy Harlon 19CR2403- Larceny Attorney: NA

April Bird 19CR1960- Driving While Impaired 19CR1961- Expired License FTA

Sergio Tomas Del Rio Barco 19CR2407- Driving without License Attorney: Williams

Victor Jason Wolfe 19CR0494- Revoked License 19CR1554- Domestic Violence-Fear of infliction of physical harm FTA

Henderson Climbingbear 19CR1133- Filing False emergency report Attorney: Teem FTA

Michelle Dawn Standingdeer (11/21/2019) 18CR2403- Drugs: Trafficking 18CR2404- Drugs: poss. Controlled substance 18CR2405- Drugs: poss. Controlled substance 18CR2406- Drugs: simple poss. Marijuana 19CR0669- No Insurance 19CR0688- Expired Registration plate 19CR0689- Expired inspection sticker Attorney: Hornbuckle

(11/21/2019) John Walkingeagle (11/21/2019) 19CR2256- Aggravated Weapons Offense 18CR2652- Drugs: Poss. Controlled substance 18CR2653- Drugs: Trafficking 19CR1600- Drugs: poss. Controlled substance 19CR1601- Drugs: Man/Sell/ Deliver/ Poss. With intent to sell 19CR2245- Assault with deadly weapon inflicting serious injury 19CR2246- Assault on female Attorney: Parton No Bond

(11/21/2019) Ronald Bowman (12/4/2019) 19CR1773- Larceny 19CR1774- Elder Abuse and Neglect D. Moore

(12/4/2019) Henry Driver (12/4/2019) 19CR2242- Intoxicated and Disruptive in Public 19CR2243- Criminal Mischief to property 19CR2244- Arson in second degree Attorney: J. Moore

(12/4/2019) Mackinnley Long (12/4/2019) 19CR0625- Aggressive Driving 19CR1680- Criminal Mischief to Property 19CR1681- Breaking and Entering 19CR1682- Arson in first degree Attorney: McLean

(12/4/2019) Jessica Owl (12/4/2019) 18CR1742-Larceny 19CR1184- Drugs: Poss. A controlled substance 19CR1185- Drugs: poss. with intent to sell/deliver controlled substance 19CR1326- Drugs: Poss. Controlled substance 19CR1327- Drugs: Poss. With intent to sell/deliver controlled substance Attorney: Smith

(12/4/2019) Deanna Smith (12/4/2019) 16CR0769- Obstructing Governmental functions 19CR1626- Unauthorized use of motor vehicle 19CR1928- Providing/Possessing contraband Attorney: Smith

Carmen Smith (12/12/2019) 19CR2210- Child Abuse in Second Degree PV Attorney: Phillips

(12/12/2019) Aguilar Martinez (12/12/2019) 19CR2423- No Operators License 19CR24240 Resist Lawful Arrest Attorney: Phillips

(12/12/2019) William Wright (11/22/2019) 19CR2159- False Pretenses 19CR2160- Receiving/Possessing stolen Property 19CR2198- Breaking and Entering 19CR2199- Grand Larceny (>1,000) 19CR2200- Breaking and Entering 19CR2201- False Pretenses 19CR2202- Aggravated Receiving or Possessing Stolen Property 19CR2203- Grand Larceny (>1,000) 19CR2227- Receiving/ Possessing stolen Property 19CR2228- False Pretenses 19CR2229- Criminal Conspiracy 19CR2230- Grand Larceny (>1,000) 19CR2231- Receiving/Possessing Stolen Property 19CR2232- False Pretenses 19CR2233- Criminal Conspiracy 19CR2234- Breaking and Entering 19CR2235- Grand Larceny (>1,000) 19CR2236- Receiving/Possessing Stolen Property 19CR2237- Receiving/Possessing Stolen Property 19CR2238- False Pretenses 19CR2239- Receiving/Possessing Stolen Property 19CR2240- Receiving/Possessing Stolen Property 19CR2241- False Pretenses Attorney: J. Moore Bond: No Bond

(11/22/2019) Rain Jackson 19CR0742- Revoked License 19CR0193- Revoked License 19CR1296- Failure to Obey Lawful Order of Court 19CR1297- Driving While License revoked 19CR1081- Receiving/Possessing Stolen Property 19CR1889- Criminal Conspiracy 19CR1876- Failure to obey lawful order of the court Attorney: J. Moore



Alexis McCoy 19CR2172- Second Degree Trespass Attorney: Bond: Own Recog.

Rachel Driver 19CR2288- Child Abuse Second Degree 19CR2289- Drugs: Possessing Controlled substance schedule 4 Attorney: Bond:

Kyle Wahnetah 19CR2206- Larceny 19CR2207- Criminal Conspiracy Attorney: Bond:

Ashley Dugan 19CR2271- Drugs: Possessing with Intent Paraphernalia 19CR2273- Providing/Possessing Contraband Attorney: Bond:

Angela Cisneros 19CR2212- Drugs: Possessing controlled substance schedule 1 19CR2213- Drugs: Simple Possessing of Marijuana 19CR2214- Drugs: Possessing controlled substance schedule 2 Attorney: Bond:

Johanna Petrilli 19CR1904- Telephone Harassment Attorney: Bond:

Steven Arkansas 19CR1562- Assault on Female DV Attorney: Phillips Bond:

Jaylen Evans 19CR1017- Indecent Exposure 19CR1018- Intoxicated and Disruptive in Public Attorney: Hornbuckle FTA: 6,000 Cash

Robert Flippo 18CR2895- Drugs: Simple Possession of Marijuana Attorney: Waived Bond: No Bond



Raymond Whitecotton 19CR0700- Simple Possession of Marijuana Attorney: J. Moore Citation

Kirk Lossiah Jr 18CR1724- Assault on Female 18CR1725- Intoxicated and Disruptive in Public 18CR1726- Child Abuse in Second Degree 18CR1727- Resisting Lawful Arrest Attorney: Phillips Bond:

Yalegwo Sadongei 19CR2433- Homicide in the Second Degree Attorney: Hornbuckle Bond: No Bond

Jason Thompson (Needs AR) 19CR2421- Possession of Schedule 2 19CR2422- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Attorney:

