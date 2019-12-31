Robert Dennis Mathews – obituary

Robert Dennis Mathews, of the Tow String Community in Cherokee, soared home with the Angels on Dec. 26, 2019. Rob looked forward to once again embracing his parents, Seaborne and Floy Mathews and brothers Douglas (Glenda) and Wayne as well as many loved ones and family members already at his new home on high.

Still waiting to join Rob is his wife and best friend of 40 years, Cindy. They were inseparable and the love of each other’s lives. Also waiting to join Rob are his brothers, Raymond Mathews (Juanita and Francis) and Roy Mathews (Cathy); sisters, Bertha

Pilkington (Buddy), Janice Crutchfield (Ancil), and Rachel Mathis (Bobby); and many treasured nephews, nieces, great nephews, great nieces, in-laws who also loved him as a son, brother, and uncle and many cherished extended family members.

Rob had a rare spirit of love, kindness, generosity, and laughter. He could light up any room with his presence. He loved people. He had a special gift for bonding with the elderly and children. He helped make the world a better place and is missed by so many.

Robert was a United States Army Veteran who heroically helped protect America’s freedom in the Vietnam War. He was an active member of Tow String Baptist Church and enjoyed helping others in his community. In his lifetime, he loved hunting, gardening, carving, antiquing, spending time with family, and countless road trips along the many back roads of the South with his loving wife.

Funeral services were held at Crisp Funeral Home on Saturday, Dec. 28 with graveside services at Tow String Cemetery.