James Richard Bigwitch obituary

James Richard Bigwitch, 48, born Aug. 20, 1971 made his journey to his heavenly home from Cherokee Indian Hospital on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019. He is preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Allen Bigwitch and Eva Littlejohn Bigwitch. In addition, he is proceeded by his brothers, Robert Bigwitch, Isaac Bigwitch, Fred Bigwitch, James Bigwitch; and sisters, Marie Patricia Armachain and Stacy Ann Bigwitch.

James is survived by one son, Tim Crow; one grandson; his brother, Charles William Bigwitch (Mary); sisters, Lucy B. Teesateskie and Peggy Littlejohn; aunt and uncle, Ollie and Jim Bigwitch; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

James was a member of the Pentecostal Holiness Church of Cherokee. James enjoyed signing gospel music and will be remembered for the time he sang with a quartet.

Funeral services were held on Saturday, Dec. 14 at the Pentecostal Holiness Church. with Pastor Tim Melton officiating. Internment was at the Bigwitch Family Cemetery, and pallbearers were among family and friends.

Long House Funeral Home assisted with arrangements