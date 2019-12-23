Matthew S. Armachain – obituary

Matthew S. Armachain, 26, of the Wolftown Community, went to meet his Heavenly Father on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019.

He is preceded in death by his maternal great grandparents, Stancil Jumper Sr., Jesse and Nola Teleskie; maternal grandmother, Nellie Jumper; paternal great grandparents, Hayes and Minnie Lossiah; paternal grandmother, Mary Katherine Armachain; aunt Althia Lossiah Cruz; cousin, Armando Armachain; maternal uncles, Everett Jumper and Uncle Sam Jumper; and aunt, Linda Ball.

Matthew is survived by his parents, father, Phillip Armachain (Day) and mother, Mary Jumper Hornbuckle (Paul). In addition to his parents, he leaves behind his brothers, Phillip S. Armachain Jr. (Kirstyn), Glenn David Jumper Jr., Ryne Sampson (Skye), Special Brother Dennis “Dinky” Jumper, and one sister, Samantha Prather (Matt). He is survived also by his aunts and uncles, William “Billy” Jumper (Dee) of South Carolina, Glenn Jumper (Karen), Dinah Harry, Tammy Jackson (Dwayne), Mary Wolfe (Richard Driver), Albirda Armachain, and Deweese Armachain all of Cherokee.

Matthew enjoyed hunting and fishing, especially deer hunting. He always found peace being in the outdoors. Matthew will be remembered for his smile and friendliness. He loved spending time with his family and friends, especially when food was involved. Many good times were spent with him over meals where he amazed people with his appetite. Matthew also enjoyed skateboarding and snowboarding. He was a member of Rock Springs Baptist Church and saved by the grace of God.

The family would like to invite all gospel singers to the visitation to raise their voice in song.

Funeral services were held on Thursday, Dec. 19 at Wrights Creek Baptist Church with funeral services following immediately afterwards with Pastor Patrick O’Dell and Pastor Cory Adams officiated. Internment was at Wrights Creek Baptist Church Cemetery. Pallbearers were PJ Armachain, Ryne Sampson, Taylor Wolfe, Xan Sadongei, Matt Prather, and Bo Lossiah.