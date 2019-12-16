Joyce Smoker Gregory – obituary

Joyce Smoker Gregory, 57, of the Snowbird Community, went home to be with the Lord Monday, Dec. 11, 2019. A lifelong resident of Snowbird, she was the daughter of Mollie Smoker Lossiah of Cherokee and the late Michael Wachacha. Joyce was adopted as an infant by her late grandmother, Amanda Smoker. In addition to her father and grandmother, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Ellis Gregory: one daughter, Brandi Powers; one sister Betty Jackson; and one brother, Donald Lossiah.

Joyce was a full-blooded member of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians and she spoke the Cherokee Language fluently. She was a member of Zion Hill Baptist Church. She was an amazing mother to six children and “me maw” to 13 grandchildren.

She is survived by her children, Brent Powers, Brittany Powers, Bethany Powers, Brianna Powers, and Rosie Gregory all of Snowbird; 13 grandchildren, Brina, Bradley, Raven, Bentley, B.J., Braxton, Alexandria, Blaze, Blake, Braylon, Briley, Delilah, and Nylah; and one brother, Irvin Lossiah.

Funeral Services will be held 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16 at Little Snowbird Baptist Church. Rev. James (Bo) Parris, and Noah Crowe will officiate with burial at Hickory Gap Cemetery.