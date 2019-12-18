Housing & Community Development RFPs

Housing & Community

Development

Request for Proposal for:

Site Preparation and Grading

The purpose of this REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL is to establish a pool of on-call contractors for the construction of single-family house sites and driveways for members of the Eastern Band of Cherokee receiving assistance through the Housing & Community Developments (HCD) Site Prep Program. Contracts will be for a period of two years with an option to renew for two additional years. HCD reserves the right to add additional contractors to the on-call pool as needed based on scheduling demands. Proposal packets can be picked up at 756 Acquoni Rd, Cherokee, NC 28719. Contact person for this RFP is Denny Ensley, Site Prep Manager, (828) 359-6841 or dennensl@nc-cherokee.com.

Date: Dec. 3, 2019

Edwin Taylor,

Secretary of Housing

Housing & Community

Development

Request for Proposal for:

Paving

The purpose of this REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL is to establish a pool of on-call contractors for the paving of driveways for members of the Eastern Band of Cherokee receiving assistance through the Housing & Community Developments (HCD) Site Prep Program. Contracts will be for a period of two years with an option to renew for two additional years. HCD reserves the right to add additional contractors to the on-call pool as needed based on scheduling demands. Proposal packets can be picked up at 756 Acquoni Rd, Cherokee, NC 28719. Contact person for this RFP is Denny Ensley, Site Prep Manager, (828) 359-6841 or dennensl@nc-cherokee.com.

Date: Dec. 3, 2019

Edwin Taylor,

Secretary of Housing

Housing & Community

Development

Request for Proposal for:

Masonry Wall Foundations

The purpose of this REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL is to establish a pool of on-call contractors for the construction of single-family masonry foundations for members of the Eastern Band of Cherokee receiving assistance through the Housing & Community Developments (HCD) Site Prep Program. Contracts will be for a period of two years with an option to renew for two additional years. HCD reserves the right to add additional contractors to the on-call as needed based on scheduling demands. Proposal packets can be picked up at 756 Acquoni Rd, Cherokee, NC 28719. Contact person for this RFP is Denny Ensley, Site Prep Manager, (828) 359-6841 or dennensl@nc-cherokee.com.

Dated: Dec. 3, 2019

Edwin Taylor,

Secretary of Housing

Housing & Community

Development

Request for Qualifications

Engineering Services

Housing & Community Development is releasing this RFQ to solicit proposals from professional firm(s) for Engineering Consulting Services (ECS). The term of the indefinite delivery/infinite quantity (IDIQ) agreement will be a three (2) year contract with two (2), one (1) year renewal options upon mutual consent of both parties.

1. Proposals shall be delivered to the office of HCD at 756 Acquoni Rd, Cherokee, NC 28719 or mailed to PO Box 455, Cherokee, NC 28719, not later than 4:00 PM on December 23, 2019., at which hour and date all proposals will be publicly opened. Proposals shall be submitted in a sealed envelope, and the outside of the envelope shall be clearly marked, “ENGINEERING SERVICES”. It is sole responsibility of the bidder to see that the bid is received in proper time. Any proposal received after the scheduled closing time shall be rejected.

2. Any bidder may withdraw his or her bid, either personally or by written request at any time prior to the scheduled closing time for receipt of proposal, but no bidder may withdraw his or her bid for a period of thirty (30) days after the opening thereof.

3. All proposals submitted shall include a completed “Proposal”, identifying unit costs and qualifications to do the work. The work performed under this contract must conform to requirements of the specifications, which are included in the bidder package.

4. The contract will be awarded to the bidder whose work, in the opinion of the Tribe will best meet the requirements of the Tribe. It is clearly understood by all bidders that the Tribe reserves the right to reject any and all proposal and to waive informalities in said proposal.

5. A Bidder’s Package, including bidder specifications, special requirements and sample contract and forms may be viewed and an electronic copy can be obtained at the HCD Office, located at 756 Acquoni Rd, Cherokee, NC 28719.

6. The contact person for technical questions concerning project specifications, the bid process and general project information should be directed to Paulette Cox, Tribal Housing Director, via e-mail at paulcox@nc-cherokee.com or by phone at (828) 359- 6748.

Dated: Dec. 2, 2019

Edwin Taylor,

Secretary of Housing

Housing & Community

Development

Request for Proposals

Modular Home Manufacturer

The Eastern Band of Cherokee Indian’s Housing & Community Development division is seeking proposalsfrominterestedandqualifiedModularHomeManufacturers, licensedintheState of North Carolina, to suitable for use as permanent single-family permanent housing. Services required will include, but may not be limited to, construction and delivery of modular housing units and installation. Scope of work will include projects on Tribal land in Swain, Jackson, Cherokee, and Graham Counties.

1. Proposals shall be delivered to the office of HCD at 756 Acquoni Rd, Cherokee, NC 28719 or mailed to PO Box 455, Cherokee, NC 28719, not later than 4:00 PM on January 10, 2020, at which hour and date all proposals will be publicly opened. Proposals shall be submitted in a sealed envelope, and the outside of the envelope shall be clearly marked, “Modular Home Manufacturer”. It is sole responsibility of the bidder to see that the bid is received in proper time. Any proposal received after the scheduled closing time shall be rejected.

2. Any bidder may withdraw his or her bid, either personally or by written request at any time prior to the scheduled closing time for receipt of proposal, but no bidder may withdraw his or her bid for a period of thirty (30) days after the opening thereof.

3. All proposals submitted shall include a completed “Proposal”, identifying unit costs and qualifications to do the work. The work performed under this contract must conform to requirements of the specifications, which are included in the bidder package.

4. The contract will be awarded to the bidder whose work, in the opinion of the Tribe will best meet the requirements of the Tribe. It is clearly understood by all bidders that the Tribe reserves the right to reject any and all proposal and to waive informalities in said proposal.

5. A Bidder’s Package, including bidder specifications, special requirements and sample contract and forms may be viewed and an electronic copy can be obtained at the HCD Office, located at 756 Acquoni Rd, Cherokee, NC 28719.

6. The contact person for technical questions concerning project specifications, the bid process and general project information should be directed to Bunsey Crowe, Housing Production Manager, via e-mail at bunscrow@nc-cherokee.com or by phone at (828) 359-6903.

Dated: December 2, 2019

Edwin Taylor,

Secretary of Housing

Housing & Community

Development

Request for Proposals

Professional Land Surveyors

The Eastern Band of Cherokee Indian’s Housing & Community Development division is seeking proposals from interested and qualified Professional Land Surveyors, licensed in the State of North Carolina, to performlandsurveyingservicesonanas-neededorprojectspecific basis.Specificservicesshallbeon- call and shall include all duties typically expected of a Professional Land Surveyor or surveying firm. Scope of work will include projects on Tribal land in Swain, Jackson, Cherokee, and Graham Counties.

1. Proposals shall be delivered to the office of HCD at 756 Acquoni Rd, Cherokee, NC 28719 or mailed to PO Box 455, Cherokee, NC 28719, not later than 4:00 PM on December, 23 2019., at which hour and date all proposals will be publicly opened. Proposals shall be submitted in a sealed envelope, and the outside of the envelope shall be clearly marked, “HOUSING SURVEYOR”. It is sole responsibility of the bidder to see that the bid is received in proper time. Any proposal received after the scheduled closing time shall be rejected.

2. Any bidder may withdraw his or her bid, either personally or by written request at any time prior to the scheduled closing time for receipt of proposal, but no bidder may withdraw his or her bid for a period of thirty (30) days after the opening thereof.

3. All proposals submitted shall include a completed “Proposal”, identifying unit costs and qualifications to do the work. The work performed under this contract must conform to requirements of the specifications, which are included in the bidder package.

4. The contract will be awarded to the bidder whose work, in the opinion of the Tribe will best meet the requirements of the Tribe. It is clearly understood by all bidders that the Tribe reserves the right to reject any and all proposal and to waive informalities in said proposal.

5. A Bidder’s Package, including bidder specifications, special requirements and sample contract and forms may be viewed and an electronic copy can be obtained at the HCD Office, located at 756 Acquoni Rd, Cherokee, NC 28719.

6. The contact person for technical questions concerning project specifications, the bid process and general project information should be directed to Paulette Cox, Tribal Housing Director, via e-mail at paulcox@nc-cherokee.com or by phone at (828) 359- 6748.

Dated: December 2, 2019

Edwin Taylor,

Secretary of Housing