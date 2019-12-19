EBCI Education & Training Program introduces management team 

The EBCI Education & Training Program is introducing its management team including Brittany French Beck, MeLissa Williams, and Sheena Bark West – all members of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians.

Beck lives in Sylva with her husband and son. Since April of this year, she served as the interim manager. Beck began her career in the program as an education program specialist and is currently the fiscal and training supervisor. She has worked for the program for five years. Beck holds a Bachelor of Science degree in hospitality tourism management from Western Carolina University and a Master of Arts degree in management and leadership from Montreat College.

Williams, the new Education & Training manager, comes to Cherokee from the State of Indiana as the director of the Indiana Native American Indian Affairs Commission which serves over 25,000 Native Americans that live in the State of Indiana. She has been married to Stephen for over 29 years. Her stepdaughter, Jennifer and Dr. Brandt Young live in Zionsville, Ind. MeLissa’s and Steve’s daughter, Shayna Williams and her fiancée’, Eric Duong live in the area. Williams obtained her Master of Science degree in management and a Bachelor of Science degree in organizational management from Oakland City University.

West lives in the Wolfetown community with her husband and three children. She has worked for the Tribe for eight years with over four of those years in the Education & Training Program. She began her career in the program as an education program specialist and in October, she accepted the position as the education supervisor. West obtained her Bachelor of Science degree in psychology from Western Carolina University.

– EBCI Education & Training Program release